 'Kya Farak Padta Hai?': Deepak Chaurasia REACTS As Ranvir Shorey Questions His Desire To Join Dating App Despite Being Married On BB OTT 3
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Deepak Chaurasia narrated a fun story about wanting to be on a dating website.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
article-image

DIn the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 3, journalist Deepak Chaurasia asked Ranvir Shorey to join him, Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan as he was heard reciting shyaaris for youngsters on love.

"Mein second innings khelne wala hoon abhi," said Deepak to Ranvir aftr the latter said, "Humara toh wakht nikal gaya."

Ranvir Shorey responded by saying, "Mai toh abhi tak pehli innings se thaka hua hu," hinting at his failed marriage with Konkana Sensharma.

Later, Deepak was heard narrating a fun story where once at his workplace he accidentally revealed to his colleagues that he will be joining a dating app called, Tinder. "Log aa gaye mere paas shock mein," he said.

Reacting to this, Ranvir said, "But your marriage is intact." To this, Chaurasia added, "Usse kya farak padta hai?" In a joking manner, Shorey said, "Theek hai, hum phone karke batate hai fir." To this, Deepak said that his wife is aware of everything.

Sana later said that her friends, who met on Tinder, are happy married. To this, Ranvir said, "Tinder, I have heard has gone to the dogs. Mein khud Bumble (dating app) par hoon."

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, wildcard contestand Adnaan Shaikh got into a physical fight with Lovekesh Kataria during a task.

The nominated contestants for the week are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Deepak Chaurasia.

