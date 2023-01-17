Anchor Deepak Chaurasia, who allegedly appeared drunk on live TV, joins Zee News | Twitter

Deepak Chaurasia, a seasoned journalist and well-known TV host, who allegedly appeared drunk on live TV and subsequently went off the air, has joined Zee News as a consulting editor and anchor.

Chaurasia served as the Consulting Editor of News Nation before joining Zee News.

The controversial exit from TV

In December 2021, a video of news anchor Deepak Chaurasia paying tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, had gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Chaurasia was seen speaking in a peculiar way, which made several Twitter users wonder if the news anchor was in an inebriated state while hosting the show. Also, in a slip of tongue, he referred to General Bipin Rawat as VP Singh and said "we lost a journalist" instead of "general". Later, he was abruptly taken off the air by the channel.

He had denied that he was in an inebriated state

The news anchor had later cleared the air on the viral video, saying it was side effect of painkillers.

In a long thread on Twitter, Chaurasia had said he has a hairline fracture in his knee, and he made a mistake of taking painkillers in excess quantity. "Instead of reducing my pain after taking painkillers, my pain increased," he wrote.

"Various things were being said after watching the video, which is not true. I have been in journalism for over 25 years. That's why I don't need to learn the ethics of journalism from anyone," the news anchor added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaurasia to appear on Zee News now

ZMCL Chief Business Officer Abhay Ojha stated, "We have great confidence in the skills that Deepak brings to the table. We are eager to work together in the media industry and provide our audience with relevant information.

Speaking of his decision to join Zee News, Chaurasia noted that the company had been a pioneer in the media and was now leading the transition of the industry. "I'm thrilled to be a member of the company that helped to establish the industry. I'm excited to make a substantial contribution to the brand's expansion," he said.

आज से नए सफ़र की शुरुआत।

मैंने @ZeeNews ज्वाइन कर लिया है। काफ़ी समय बाद आज से रोज़ रात 8 बजे आपका दीपक दिल से आप सबसे जुड़ेगा।



तेवर वही रहेगा और आपका साथ भी वही। अब तक के सफ़र में आपके साथ के लिए हार्दिक आभार। साथ बना रहे। — Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) January 17, 2023

Chaurasia has collaborated with some of the top media organisations during his remarkable career, which has spanned nearly three decades. Chaurasia worked nearly five years as Editor - National Affairs at ABP News before joining India News. He was connected to Aaj Tak prior to his employment with ABP in 2008. Additionally, he has worked for national broadcaster Doordarshan.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)