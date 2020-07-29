Deepak Chaurasia's 'omelette interview' with Ramdas Athawale goes viral; Swara Bhasker reacts

After giving the world the iconic "Go Corona, Corona Go" - the slogan to chant amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has been enjoying the lockdown by playing carrom and snooker with his son.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also took to cooking and helping his wife amid the lockdown. In an interview with News Nation's Deepak Chaurasia, Athawale said that he has learnt to make an omelette.

Chaurasia, better known for his dress up in a makeshift space suit during his Chandrayaan-2 coverage, in an interview asked Athawale, "What are you doing during the lockdown?"

In his unconventional Hindi, Athawale said, "One day I made an omelette. I never go into the kitchen but I have learnt to make an omelette. Anda phodne ka aur, vo plate main dalne ka, vo palti karne ka..."

Chaurasia, grinning from ear to ear, thrice quizzed the Minister, "Toh bana kaise tha omelette? (How did the omelette taste?)" Athawale answered, "Acha bana tha...maine khaya tha omelette..bohat tasty bana tha."

The anchor did not end his 'omelette interview' after getting to know that it was indeed 'tasty'. He further asked, "Toh aage banayenge kya nahi omelette? (Will you make an omelette in the future?)" The Minsiter said, "Karenge, abhi toh dusra kaam nahi hai."

Watch the hilarious video: