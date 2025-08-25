 Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Job Opportunities In India Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale, Significant Increase In Hiring Of Women And LGBTQIA+ Associates
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechFlipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Job Opportunities In India Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale, Significant Increase In Hiring Of Women And LGBTQIA+ Associates

Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Job Opportunities In India Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale, Significant Increase In Hiring Of Women And LGBTQIA+ Associates

According to Flipkart, 15 percent of new hires are first-time workforce entrants; roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives, and there is a significant increase in hiring of women, PwDs and LGBTQIA+ associates compared to last year.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Starts Tomorrow: iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Prices Cut |

Ahead of the forthcoming festive season, Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states with the creation of over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities, expanded last-mile reach, and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Employment opportunities have been created across the supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The hiring is being done ahead of ‘The Big Billion Days’, Flipkart's annual comprehensive discounted sales event.

Read Also
5 Things to Check Before Buying on Flipkart Or Amazon During Sales
article-image

According to the company, 15 percent of new hires are first-time workforce entrants; roles include pickers, packers, sorters, and delivery executives, and there is a significant increase in hiring of women, PwDs and LGBTQIA+ associates compared to last year.

FPJ Shorts
Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Premier League Match Amid Alexander Isak's Transfer Saga
Liverpool vs Newcastle Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Premier League Match Amid Alexander Isak's Transfer Saga
Reserve Bank Of India Releases Holiday Schedule, Banks Closed In Mumbai On August 27?
Reserve Bank Of India Releases Holiday Schedule, Banks Closed In Mumbai On August 27?
ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers
ICSI CS June Executive Result 2025 Declared At icsi.edu; Check Scorecard And Toppers
Adorable! Young Fan Tries To Catch Novak Djokovic's Attention Amid US Open 2025 Match, Tennis Star Later Kisses Him On Forehead; Videos
Adorable! Young Fan Tries To Catch Novak Djokovic's Attention Amid US Open 2025 Match, Tennis Star Later Kisses Him On Forehead; Videos

“At Flipkart, The Big Billion Days is a celebration of scale, speed, and shared progress. This year, we have strengthened our capabilities ahead of the festive season, focusing on building an inclusive workforce, expanding our supply chain people network, and creating more inclusive job opportunities in the ecosystem, backed by technology and sustainable practices," said Seema Nair, CHRO at Flipkart.

"Our focus on festive readiness is on creating lasting value for the communities and partners who power our network and daily deliveries", she added.

Read Also
Flipkart Employee Deletes ChatGPT, Labels It ‘TOXIC’ in Viral Post
article-image

Flipkart’s logistics network, which covers all serviceable pincodes, will see the expansion of 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in cities such as Siliguri, Kundli, Jakhar, including Tier 2 and 3 cities, directly and positively impacting the seasonal job ecosystem, the e-commerce platform stated.

"Additionally, through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), Flipkart has trained thousands of candidates so far and plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025," the company said.

The e-commerce firm further said that over 6,000 students pursuing graduation have been trained on supply chain operations through a combination of digital and classroom training.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Payment Gateways In India May Face ₹30,000 Crore Hit Due To Real Money...

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Payment Gateways In India May Face ₹30,000 Crore Hit Due To Real Money...

Online Gaming Bill 2025: 45 Crore Indians Lost ₹20,000 Crore Yearly To Real Money Games

Online Gaming Bill 2025: 45 Crore Indians Lost ₹20,000 Crore Yearly To Real Money Games

ISRO Aces Key Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO Aces Key Air Drop Test For Gaganyaan Mission

Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Job Opportunities In India Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale,...

Flipkart To Create Over 2.2 Lakh Job Opportunities In India Ahead Of Big Billion Days Sale,...