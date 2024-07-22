 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Calls Vishal Pandey Sana Makbul’s ‘Aashiq & Boyfriend,’ Huge Spat Follows
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Calls Vishal Pandey Sana Makbul's 'Aashiq & Boyfriend,' Huge Spat Follows

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey and Vishal Pandey will be seen getting into a huge spat.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale and the contestants of the show too are gearing up for the same. In the upcoming episode of the show, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey and Sana Makbul will be seen getting into a huge spat after Ranvir’s comments on the actress and Vishal.

Well, Sana Makbul was made the new ‘baharwali,’ by Bigg Boss. However, in excitement, she hinted about the same to Vishal. This did not go well with Bigg Boss, who then called the duo out for the same and as a punishment decided to cut off the gas supply of the house and also take away all the cooked food. Now this irked Ranvir to an extent where he was seen blasting both Sana and Vishal. Vishal however tried to defend Sana. Ranvir, irritated and angry called Vishal Sana’s ‘Aashiq and boyfriend’ for defending her. Ranvir’s remarks did not sit well with both Sana and Vishal who were seen lashing out at him for such comments. This resulted into a huge fight between all three of them in the show.

Prior to Sana, Vishal, Ranvir and Adnaan were made the ‘baharwalas’ by Bigg Boss. Currently, Armaan Malik is the head of the house and all the decisions in the house are being taken by him.

