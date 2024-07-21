Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Reveals Owning Land On Moon, Says, ‘Shauk Ki Baat Hai’

While Sai Ketan Rao has come across as a strong contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the actor, in the episode of the show today made a revelation that may come as surprise to all his fans.

In the episode of the show post the Weekend Ka Vaar, Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan were seen talking about buying land on the moon. Sana, curious about the same was seen telling Sai that she does not understand people who buy land on the moon. To which Sai revealed that he too has bought land on the moon. Sana, surprised asked Sai why did he do so, to which the Imlie fame replied saying, “Shauq badi cheez hai.” Sana then tells Sai that a person may never even get to travel to the moon, then why waste money. Sai however stuck on his statement.

While Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Sultan have shared a good friendship on the show, Sai has been on thé loggerheads with Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey from the very beginning.