Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Censor Karna Padega,' Says Elvish Yadav To Faisal Shaikh Upon Latter Asking Him To Say What Is On His Mind

Bigg Boss OTT 3's viewers may witness the biggest fan war tonight with Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh coming together on the show to support their respective friends Lovekesh Kataria and Adnaan Shaikh. While the duo has always been at loggerheads, them coming together on the Weekend Ka Vaar has to be something that the viewers of the show are eagerly anticipating.

Now, in a recentlty released promo of the show, Anil Kapoor can be seen asking Faisal and Elvish to come in the witness box and defend their respective friends as he levies some questions on them. Anil was seen asking Faisu if he believes that Adnaan is a 'paltu,' because, when on the stage of the show, he made tall claims about how he will be at loggerheads with Lovekesh in the show but once inside, he wanted to make Lovekesh the head of the house. Faisu defended Adnaan by saying that he has always made one thing clear and that is, 'whoever is good to him, he too will be good to them.' Elvish on the other hand was seen stating that Adnaan is a paltu and that he has a few more things coming to his mind. Upon listening to this, Faisu asks Elvish to speak his mind. To this Elvish says that if he does so, the makers will have to censor it. Elvish said, 'Agar wo bol diya toh censor karna padega phir inko.'

For the uninformed, Elvish and Faisu have never really gotten well together. After Adnaan's entry in the show too, Elvish, in his vlog was seen stating that Lovekesh and him can never get along with Adnaan.