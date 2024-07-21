 'Kaha Hai Tumhara Baap?': Ajaz Khan Challenges Elvish Yadav To Speak To Him 'Face To Face' In Abusive Video After Latter Reaches Mumbai
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan shared a new video of Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan in which the latter can be heard threatening Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and fellow YouTuber Rajat Dalal, who had dared him to make them apologise to him. In the abusive video, Ajaz can be seen waiting for the two at a hotel and threatening to thrash them.

Ajaz stated in the video that he waited for Elvish and Dalal at the JW Marriott hotel but they never showed up. He also challenged them to meet him face-to-face and asked them to "stay in their limits".

Not just that, but Ajaz also lashed out at Elvish's online army and supporters and while mocking the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, asked, "Kaha hai tumhara baap?"

Sharing the video, KRK wrote, "Abey @ElvishYadav Ye Tera ABBA Ji Ejaz Khan was waiting for you in Marriott hotel Juhu. Are you scared to go there? Go talk to him face to face!"

It all began after Ajaz put up a video threatening YouTubers from Delhi and Haryana to not make any video against him or else he will abduct them from any part of the country and bring them to Mumbai to make them apologise.

This did not go down well with Elvish and Rajat Dalal, and they shared a video of social media from a hotel room, in which they claimed they were in Mumbai and challenged Ajaz to meet them and make them apologise.

After their video, Ajaz took to his social media and asked them to share their location. He said that he would come alone as he was 'one-man army' and that he did not need to hide behind a barrage of supporters and fans.

