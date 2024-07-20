VIDEO: Elvish Yadav & Rajat Dalal Reach Mumbai, Challenge Ajaz Khan After Threats Over YouTube Roast; Khan Reacts

Elvish Yadav, Rajat Dalal Dare Ajaz Khan To Meet & Make Them Apologise After Reaching Mumbai | Instagram | X

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and fitness influencer Rajat Dalal posted a video against Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant and actor Ajaz Khan. Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal dared Ajaz Khan to come make them apologise after the actor threatened Elvish Yadav and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Lovekesh Kataria after followers allegedly trolled Ajaz Khan for threatening Carryminati and making him apologize for roasting him in a YouTube video.

Ajaz Khan earlier shared a video in which he said that he found Carryminati inside a mall in Mumbai and also asked Carryminati to apologise to him and his fans for making a roast video against him. Carryminati apologised in the video and went away. However, later Ajaz Khan shared another video on social media claiming that Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria's followers were abusing and trolling him online.

Ajaz Khan also threatened all the YouTubers from Delhi and Haryana not to make any video against him or else he will abduct them from anywhere in the country and bring them to Mumbai and make them apologise just like Carryminati. He also said that one day everyone has to come to Mumbai as careers are made in this city only, then he will meet them and make them apologise.

After the video was released, many influencers from Delhi, Haryana, UP like Rajveer Shishodia and Rajat Dalal reacted to it. Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal also shared a video on social media and claimed that they have reached Mumbai and challenged Ajaz Khan to meet them and make them apologise. The video seems to have been shot inside a hotel room and both Rajat Dalal and Elvish Yadav are seen in the video.

They asked him not to bark on social media and also said that he should stay in his limits. Rajat Dalal also said that he is in and out of jail and also said that he should not do any such things that he has to go and permanently stay in jail. Elvish Yadav also shared a story after making the story and said that you can expect live from Rajat Dalal within the next 24 hours. They also said that this is their last video about Ajaz Khan and also said that they will not waste their time in making videos about him and his cheap stunts.

After they posted the video on social media claiming that they have reached Mumbai, Ajaz Khan also shared a video and asked them to send the location. He also said that he will come and meet them alone wherever they are in Mumbai. Ajaz Khan also said that he has no army, he is a one-man army. The fight which is going on between them is gaining massive attention on social media and many people are commenting that they are waiting for them to come face to face.