'Haryana, UP Aane Se Bhoot Bhi Darte Hain': Fitness Influencer Rajveer Shishodia Gets Into Ugly Fight With Ajaz Khan; VIDEO Viral

Fitness Influencer Rajveer Shishodia Gets Into Ugly Fight With Ajaz Khan | X

Mumbai: Fitness influencer Rajveer Shishodia has been involved in another ugly fight with actor Ajaz Khan after he threatened Delhi YouTubers. Rajveer Shishodia earlier engaged in a social media fight against Rajat Dalal. He made a video and shared it on social media in which he is seen abusing and challenging Ajaz Khan.

Rajveer Shishodia was responding to a viral video in which Ajaz Khan was seen threatening YouTubers and asking them to refrain from making roast videos about him. Ajaz Khan said that he would kidnap the YouTubers from Delhi and take them to Mumbai if anyone was found making a video against him.

Rajveer Shishodia challenged Ajaz Khan to abduct him and take him to Mumbai, and he also mocked the actor and abused him in the video. Earlier, a video of Ajaz Khan confronting Carryminati, who made a roast video against the actor, went viral.

Warning: Video Contains Abusive Language, User's Discretion Advised

Ajaz Khan stopped Carryminati in a mall and removed his mask. Ajaz Khan later threatened the YouTuber and asked him to apologize to him and his fans for making a roast video. Carryminati apologized to Ajaz Khan and his fans and also said that he would not repeat the same thing in the future.

VIDEO: Ajaz Khan Threatening Elvish Yadav And Love Kataria

Ajaz Khan then made another video in which he claimed that Elvish Yadav and Love Kataria's followers were trolling him for his actions against Carryminati. Ajaz Khan threatened Elvish Yadav and Love Kataria in the viral video and also warned all the YouTubers from Delhi not to make any videos against him.

VIDEO: Carryminati Apologising To Ajaz Khan

Rajveer Shishodia made a video and challenged Ajaz Khan to come to Haryana or Uttar Pradesh and abduct him. He also abused Ajaz Khan and said that even ghosts are afraid to come to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.