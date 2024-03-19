VIDEO: Fitness Influencers Rajat Dalal & Rajveer Sishodia Meet In Person To Resolve Their Differences After Jhajjar Police Warning

Social media influencers and fitness freaks, Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shishodia met each other on Monday (March 18) in the presence of Roadies 14 fame Rubal Dhankar and some close friends to end their dispute over their abusive remarks made against each other's communities and families.

Rajat, who hails from the Jaat comunity in Haryana, had apologised for abusing Rajveer’s mother and sisters while Rajveer belonging to the Rajput community said sorry for unintentionally abusing the Dalal Khap-Jaat community.

In the recent in-person meeting, they claimed to have resolved their issues for the better.

The patchup comes amid strict warning by Jhajjar police which kept a close watch on these influencers showcasing their community power and trying to instigate violence through their fan groups against each other.

"Any Social media influencer who motivates,inspires youth for good things, We are with you 😊😇 Any influencer who creates hatred , negativity , violence or uses abusive language.. be ready for strictest legal action against you," Jhajjar Police tweeted on Monday night.

Last week, in an official statement posted on their social media account on X, Jhajjar Police had informed about the action being initiated against the influencers and their associates for their involvement in instigating fights and using abusive language on social media. The statement also mentioned that detailed information has been gathered regarding one of the individuals involved, who (Rajveer Shishodia) hails from Uttar Pradesh, and a formal letter has been sent to the respective district authorities.

Jhajjar police earned a lot of praise for preventing a fight in Bahadurgarh last week and issuing strict warning to the two influencers from Faridabad and Ghaziabad respectively. The threats issued by Rajat and Rajveer by going LIVE from their Instagram IDs were witnessed by lakhs of people, many of them persuading them to have a wrestling battle in Delhi-NCR. It was observed that thousands of school students influenced by the two were commenting on their posts amid preparation of board exams. However, many youngsters also opined that Rajat and Rajveer's online fight was "scripted" to inflate their social media following which has individually reached over a million on Instagram.

As the two buried their hatchet on an Instagram LIVE Monday evening, Rajeveer mentioned about two groups of students fighting amongst each other over their ongoing issue. He appealed to them to desist from such fights and spread love.

Roadies 9 Fame Rubal Dhankar brokers peace

A video was released from their meeting which showed Rubak Dhankar, who was a Delhi Police constable, initially addressing the viewers and stating that he took up the initiative as a big brother to resolve the conflict between the duo and patch it up. "Both my brothers are seated here and whatever matter was between them is solved now," Dhankar says.

"I request all those viewers, either from my community or from my brothers', we are all one. When knowingly or unknowingly some brothers fight, it is the responsibility of the elder to intervene and resolve things," he adds claiming that one must not fuel up arguments and rather look forward to resolving them with love, as what can be resolved with love can never be sorted by fights.

Furthermore, the video also showed both sitting close to each other as if they were in a friendly meeting. Rajveer was seen placing his hand on the shoulder of Rajat to subtly suggest that they were doing good. "BhaiChara On Top," read another post by Dhankar showing him pose with Rajat Dalal, Rajveer Singh and others.

The meeting purportedly took place with Dhankar taking the lead to resolve the issue. It is learned he was associated with the Delhi Police along with being a fitness influencer online.

Fan Following Of Both Fitness Influencers

According to Shishodia, Rajat, who purportedly mediated a resolution between Maxtern and Elvish Yadav after their altercation, disparaged him on Instagram Live recently, prompting a face-to-face challenge. Several popular X (previously Twitter) accounts used the opportunity to coax them for a Royal Rumble wrestling battle, without realising how it could lead up to communal violence between the two groups.

Don’t act like a “sher” online when you are “Geedad” from inside.



Both Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia boast major fan following on social media platforms, with Rajat Dalal, a powerlifter, has an Instagram page with over 1.2 million followers while Rajveer Shishodia, who runs a gym in Ghaziabad, has over 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.