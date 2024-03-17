Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Shisodia FIGHT: Haryana Police Initiates Action Against Fitness Influencers Amidst Controversy |

Haryana: Haryana Police has stepped in to address the escalating feud between fitness influencers and YouTubers, Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia. The controversy gained momentum after reports surfaced of a physical fight between the two, sparking widespread attention across social media platforms.

In an official statement posted on their social media account on X, Jhajjar Police confirmed that action has been initiated against the influencers and their associates for their involvement in instigating fights and using abusive language on social media. The statement also mentioned that detailed information has been gathered regarding one of the individuals involved, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, and a formal letter has been sent to the respective district authorities.

सोशल मीडिया पर अपशब्दों का इस्तेमाल करने वाले और लड़ाई झगड़ा भड़काने वाले दो सोशल मीडिया influencers और उनके साथियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही प्रारंभ हो गई है। उनमें से एक उत्तरप्रदेश का है , जिसके विषय में सारे तथ्य इकट्ठे कर एक विस्तृत पत्र संबंधित जिले को लिखा गया है ।🧵 — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

Details On The Controversy

The conflict between Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia escalated when Rajat issued open threats against Rajveer in a video shared on social media. The dispute, which originated a few days prior, saw both parties engaging in a war of words online. Initially, the situation was set to end in a physical confrontation between the two in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

However, the planned fight was called off, with Rajveer alleging that the Haryana Police advised him against participating, citing strict directives. Rajveer further accused Rajat of colluding with the police, insinuating bias in their handling of the situation. Interestingly, Rajat belongs to the Jaat community in Faridabad, while Rajveer is a Rajput based in Ghaziabad.

Jhajjar Police will win . We will take strictest action against anyone promoting violence , hatred and breaking law. Keep watching our handle for updates. — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

Responding to the escalating tension, Haryana Police issued a warning via X earlier yesterday, stating their commitment to taking strict action against anyone promoting violence, hatred or breaking the law. The post also emphasized the police department's dedication to maintaining peace and order in the region.

Full support to Bhai Rajveer singh Sisodiya, Rajat Dalal is asking for it by bullying children on social media.



Lessgo pic.twitter.com/zVdv7xqiqR — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) March 13, 2024

Fan Following Of Both Fitness Influencers

Both Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shisodia boast major fan following on social media platforms, with Rajat Dalal, a powerlifter, has an Instagram page with over 1.2 million followers while Rajveer Shishodia, who runs a gym in Ghaziabad, has over 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Since the feud broke out, both influencers have resorted to threatening each other and showcasing their respective support from fan groups on Instagram.