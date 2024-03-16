Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Sisodia FIGHT Doesn't Take Place In Bahadurgarh; Haryana Police Vows 'Strict Action Against Anyone Breaking Law'

A fresh controversy has erupted on social media involving YouTubers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Sisodia, following the former's issuance of open threats against the latter in a video.

The conflict stems from a dispute that surfaced a few days ago, during which both parties openly exchanged threats on social media. Initially scheduled to resolve their differences through a physical altercation, the fitness YouTubers intended to settle their feud in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

However, the planned fight has been called off, with Rajveer asserting that the Haryana police explicitly advised against his participation, citing strict orders.

Rajveer also alleges collusion between Rajat and the police. Notably, Rajat hails from the Jaat community, while Rajveer is a Rajput.

Haryana Police got involved in the matter on Saturday, and posted a tweet warning both of strict action if they break the law.

"Jhajjar Police will win. We will take strictest action against anyone promoting violence , hatred and breaking law. Keep watching our handle for updates," Jhajjar Police tweeted.

Timeline of events

According to Sisodia, Rajat, who purportedly mediated a resolution between Maxtern and Elvish Yadav after their altercation, disparaged him on Instagram Live recently, prompting a face-to-face challenge.

Rajat, however, contends that both YouTubers orchestrated the conflict for social media attention. He claimed ignorance regarding Rajveer's seriousness and perceived the matter as a jest.

Awaiting Rajveer's arrival, who instead sent a few of his friends to confront Rajat Dalal.

The ensuing viral video captured Rajveer's associates verbally assaulting Rajat in an attempt to provoke a physical altercation.

Despite having supporters present, Rajat refrained from retaliation or further threats.

He concluded his live stream by expressing willingness to engage in a confrontation if Rajveer desired, inviting him to Faridabad for the altercation.