Elvish Yadav Resolves Issues With Maxtern After Brutally Attacking YouTuber In Delhi, Poses With Him: 'Bhaichara On Top'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently grabbed eyeballs after he assaulted Delhi-based YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern. In the viral video, Elvish was seen approaching Maxtern and beating him at a garment shop.

However, now it looks like the duo have resolved their issues, as Yadav shared a photo with Sagar on his social media handle, in which the duo can be seen happily posing with each other.

Sharing the photo, Elvish wrote, "Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai. Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top."

Sagar also shared pictures with Elvish and captioned it, "Systumm ft @elvish_yadav #elvishyadav #elvisharmy❤️ #maxtern."

After Elvish attacked Sagar, he lodged a FIR against him at the Gurugram Police station. As per India Today's report, the Gurugram Police issued a notice to Elvish Yadav and asked him to join the interrogation on Tuesday, March 12.

Elvish was allegedly issued by the Sector 53 Police station on Saturday (March 9) under 41A (notice of appearance before police) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Saturday, Elvish shared a video sharing his side of the story and revealed that Sagar had threatened to "burn" him and his parents alive at home. Later, he also apologised to hitting Sagar.

Meanwhile, the fight between Elvish and Sagar erupted after Thakur shared some posts on X about Yadav warming up to Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui at a recent cricket match.