Elvish Yadav Apologises For Thrashing Maxtern, Claims YouTuber Threatened To Burn His Family Members Alive (WATCH)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2winner Elvish Yadav has reacted to the viral video in which he is seen thrashing another YouTuber, Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. Hours after the latter filed an FIR against Elvish, the BB OTT 2 winner apologised for his violent behaviour. He also shared his side of the story and revealed why he attacked Maxtern.

Elvish took to his official X account on Saturday (March 9) and alleged that Maxtern threatened to burn him and his family members alive.

Elvish claimed that such violent comments against his family enraged him and he took the extreme step.

"Jo maar pitayi maine ki uske liye main maafi maangna chahta hu... zyada maar diya, itna nahi karna chahiye tha," he is heard saying in the video.

Reacting to Maxtern's allegations that Elvish tried to break his spine, the YouTuber said that he hit him only twice on his back and he had no intention of hurting him.

Elvish also stated that he called Maxtern after their altercation at his house. He said that Maxtern agreed to meet him, however, he did not turn up.

Take a look at Elvish's full video here:

My Side Of Story. pic.twitter.com/bRDK9Hxvp8 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 9, 2024

Elvish has also been booked by Gurugram Police for assaulting. Reportedly, the police filed an FIR against Elvish under IPC sections 147, 149, 323 and 506.

In a video shared on Friday, Maxtern reacted to FIR against Elvish and said that the sections under which he has been booked are 'bailable'. He said that despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included.

Maxtern stated that Elvish 'openly' issued death threats to him but no severe action has been taken against him. He called him a 'criminal' and also asked if the Haryana government is trying to 'protect' him.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

Elvish Yadav's viral video

In the video, Elvish can be seen entering a room and heading straight towards Maxtern. Before he could do anything, the former began punching and kicking him, and several other men too joined him.

Elvish and his gang can be seen throwing Maxtern on the floor and abusing him, while also continuously throwing punches and slaps at him.

In an earlier video, Maxtern had also claimed that Elvish had threatened to kill him. It all began after Maxtern targetted Elvish for his bond with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Maxtern called him a 'hypocrite' for claiming to be a staunch Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram, but at the same time being friends with the comedian, who had come under the public scanner for his objectionable jokes on Lord Ram and Mata Sita.