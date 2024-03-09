Manisha Rani UNFOLLOWS Elvish Yadav After He Assaults Delhi-Based YouTuber Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he recently assaulted Delhi-based YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern.

Amid this, Elvish's close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant, Manisha Rani, unfollowed him on Instagram. The duo have also collaborated on a music video together titled Bolero.

The incident between Elvish Yadav and Youtuber Maxtern took place in Gurugram.

A video is going viral on the internet that shows Elvish allegedly thrashing the YouTuber. Later, Sagar posted a video message on his official X account and claimed that Elvish tried to "break his spine" during their meeting in Gurugram.

He mentioned, "When he came to the store - he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk - started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled."

The YouTuber has filed a complaint and a case has been registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, the police said.

Meanwhile, the controversy started over Yadav's picture with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui from the opening match of the Indian Street Premier League that took place on March 7.