'Haryana Govt Protecting Criminal Elvish Yadav?' YouTuber Maxtern Demands Murder Case Against BB OTT 2 Winner; Watch VIDEO

YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known on social media as Maxtern, has reacted after being attacked by Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav. For those unversed, a video went viral on Friday in which Elvish was seen punching and kicking the YouTuber. The former has also been booked by Gurugram Police assaulting. Reportedly, the police filed an FIR against Elvish under IPC sections 147, 149, 323 and 506.

In a video shared on Friday, Maxtern reacted to FIR against Elvish and said that the sections under which he has been booked are 'bailable'. He said that despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included.

Maxtern stated that Elvish 'openly' issued death threats to him but no severe action has been taken against him. He called him a 'criminal' and also asked if the Haryana government is trying to 'protect' him.

He wrote on X, "I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included."

Tagging Gurugram Police and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he further wroter, "Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal? I request @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @anilvijminister @mlkhattar to register an FIR against Elvish with a non-bailable section for attempt to murder and #ArrestElvishYadav. If anything unfortunate happens to me in the future, Elvish Yadav should be held accountable."

Elvish Yadav's viral video

In the video, Elvish can be seen entering a room and heading straight towards Maxtern. Before he could do anything, the former began punching and kicking him, and several other men too joined him.

Elvish and his gang can be seen throwing Maxtern on the floor and abusing him, while also continuously throwing punches and slaps at him.

In an earlier video, Maxtern had also claimed that Elvish had threatened to kill him. It all began after Maxtern targetted Elvish for his bond with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Maxtern called him a 'hypocrite' for claiming to be a staunch Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram, but at the same time being friends with the comedian, who had come under the public scanner for his objectionable jokes on Lord Ram and Mata Sita.