 'Are Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar Anti-Hindus Too?': Elvish Yadav REACTS After Receiving Hate For Hugging Munawar Faruqui (VIDEO)
It all began after Elvish and Munawar were seen engaging in a fun banter during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match in Mumbai

Updated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was at the receiving end of hate and backlash after videos of him hugging and bonding with comedian Munawar Faruqui surfaced on social media. He was labelled anti-Hindu by netizens, and the YouTuber has now finally spoken up on the fiasco, while also questioning if Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar too were anti-Hindu.

It all began after Elvish and Munawar were seen engaging in a fun banter during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match in Mumbai. While Elvish played for Sachin Tendulkar's Masters 11 team, Munawar was a part of Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI team.

Both of them were were seen interacting during the event, and this did not go down well with netizens who called Elvish 'anti-Hindu' for mingling with Munawar.

Reacting to the backlash, Elvish took to his social media handle on Friday and stated that he does not need to prove his religious inclination to anyone, and slammed those who trolled and abused him.

"Munawar got a picture clicked with Sachin Tendulkar. He was a part of Akshay Kumar's team. So by your logic, both of them are also anti-Hindus?" he asked.

"I was poking fun at Munawar and hugged him sarcastically after taking his wicket. But apparently, that made me anti-Hindu. I cannot shoo someone away if they are being nice to me. I am not here to prove my religion or give a certificate to nameless and faceless trolls. If you want to call me names, go ahead, I don't care. I will be happy if your followers go up at my expense and you earn some more money," Elvish stated.

He also added that he was fine with his follower count dropping but he does not want to associate himself with people who abuse someone else's mothers and sisters.

Earlier, amid the backlash, Elvish had tweeted about people picking at others' mistakes and had advised his fans to move ahead with love and peace. To that, Munawar had responded with a heart emoticon.

