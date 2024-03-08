 Video: X User Claims Elvish Yadav Assaulted, Threatened To Kill Him In Gurugram For Criticising His Bonhomie With Munawar Faruqui During ISPL T10
It all began after the X user, along with other netizens, slammed Elvish for his bond with Munawar Faruqui despite being a "Ram bhakt"

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has come under the scanner once again after an X (formerly, Twitter) user alleged that he was attacked by the former and his group of men, after being asked to meet in Gurugram. Not just that, but he claimed that Elvish threatened to kill him too.

The X user, who identifies himself as 'Maxtern' on the microblogging platform, shared a video of himself from inside a car, in which he can be seen sitting with a swollen lip.

He stated that Elvish, along with 8-10 men, attacked him, but he and his friends fought him back. "Jaan se maarne ki dhamki di gayi hai... Main to akela tha lekin Elvish bhai sath mein bohot saare bande laaye the," the user said, as he pointed out the gash on his lips.

article-image

What is the Elvish-Munawar row?

It all began after Maxtern shared a sarcastic video mocking Elvish's bonhomie with comedian Munawar Faruqui at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match which happened recently. He took a dig at Elvish and indirectly called him hypocrite for being friends with Munawar, despite being a self-proclaimed 'Ram bhakt'.

For those unversed, Munawar drew immense flak back in 2020 for mocking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during one of his stand-up acts.

As Maxtern pointed this out, Elvish had responded to him on X saying, "Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du," which was seemingly a threat. He also shared screenshots of messages wherein the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked him to meet him at Gurugram post midnight.

The X user claimed that he had videos of everything that happened in Gurugram and the attack on him by Elvish, which he will share soon.

article-image

Elvish Yadav's cryptic post

Meanwhile, as several right wing supporters slammed Elvish for his bond with Munawar, he took to his X handle to pen a cryptic note, without taking any names.

"Khot nikaalne baithoge, har cheez mein khol nikal jayegi.. pyaar mohabbat se raho aur aage badho," he posted on his handle.

Munawar too reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

