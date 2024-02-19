Elvish Yadav Says 'Nanga Naachunga' If Proven Guilty In Noida Rave Party Case; Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in a controversy after he was alleged to have been associated with the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. An FIR was also registered against Elvish last year. Now, a couple of days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, Elvish said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.

Reacting to one of the news coverage of his alleged rave party, the YouTuber said in the now-viral video, "Elvish Yadav kaha tha rave party mein? Police ne toh nahi batayi. Plice ko toh nahi mila, main toh Bombay tha. PFA Google karoge toh samaj aa jayega tumhe kya rule hai... kisi bhi normal aadmi pe jhootha case lagate hai aur fir paise maangte hai usse case vapas lene ke liye."

He added, "Ye prove kar ke dikha do ki main vaha tha aur meri rave party thi, nanga hokar naachunga main."

What is the snake venom case Elvish is embroiled in?

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation November 3 and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

After Elvish's name surfaced, he claimed he has no role to play in the racket and is being falsely framed by Maneka Gandhi.

However, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes had also gone viral on social media platforms. However, the 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account back then to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.

Elvish rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After lifting the winner's trophy, Elvish appeared in the music video 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside model-actress Urvashi Rautela. He has over 7.79 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.