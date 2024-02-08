Kusha Kapila BLOCKS Elvish Yadav On Instagram For Calling Her 'Sasti Kareena Kapoor'

Actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has said that she blocked Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Instagram after he passed a distasteful comment on her. In one of her recent interviews, Kusha also revealed that the YouTuber now wants to be friends with her.

In an interview with The Lallantop, the Thank You For Coming actress was asked about the 'Sasti Kareena Kapoor' controversy. To this, she reportedly said, "What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not consented for this, first ask her, she is the begum. How can you use her name anywhere? It’s wrong."

She then added, "Aap ne meme nahi dekha, 'Ye Elvish bhai ke aage koi nahi bol sakta'. Unhone dosti ka haath badhaya hai meri taraf."

During the same interview, Kusha also revealed that her male co-stars recently met Elvish and he told them, "Kusha ne abhi tak block kiya hai mujhe Instagram pe (Kusha has still blocked me on Instagram)."

For those unversed, it all started during the COVID-19 pandemic when lighthearted exchanges between YouTubers and TikTok creators evolved into a contentious online clash.

Elvish and Lakshay Chaudhary had targeted some female influencers, including Kusha, and in response, Kusha called them out and said that their comments were misogynistic. Sharing a video on her official YouTube account, Kusha wrote, "Most importantly, we have to remind ourselves to not go after any person spoke of in this video with a vicious vendetta. Going out of your way to abuse me, Elvish or Lakshay is futile. It won't help the conversation, nor it will add anything to everything already said. It will only cause distress, panic and an overall, downer."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kusha played the role of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's best friend in the film Sukhee. She was also seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Kusha gained popularity through her humorous and satirical videos, which often touch upon social issues and everyday situations. Over the years, her witty commentary and vibrant personality have earned her a significant fan following on YouTube and Instagram.