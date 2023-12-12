Kusha Kapila Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Black Waistcoat [PHOTOS]

By: Ria Sharma | December 12, 2023
Bollywood actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila shared stunning photos of herself in black tailored waistcoat
Lately, waistcoats have become the latest obsession among celebrities and Kusha is the latest one to embrace the trend
Kusha paired her waistcoat with matching flared pants and opted for a sleek hairstyle with middle partition
The waistcoat featured a V-neckline, button-front closure, and a cinched waist for a flattering silhouette
The actress accesorised her look with golden earrings and a hand cuff
Kusha striked different poses for the camera and effortlessly exuded boss lady vibes
Women's waistcoats, also known as vests, come in various styles to suit different occasions - casual or formal
