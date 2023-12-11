Best Of 2023: Celebs Who Married This Year - From Randeep-Lin To Parineeti-Raghav

By: Ria Sharma | December 11, 2023

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan

After dating for a couple of years, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in traditional Manipuri style in Imphal on November 29. Their wedding for an intimate affair with only closed ones in attendance

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in an intimate but grand ceremony in Udaipur

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala on January 23 this year

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh Sajnani in June 2023

Actress Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad got married in 2023 and they also welcomed their first child this year

Actress Maanvi Gagroo married comedian Kumar Varun in February this year. She opted for a red saree for her wedding

In February 2023, Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot with filmmaker Abhishek Pathak in Goa. The actress opted for red lehenga whereas Abhishek wore off-white sherwani

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Their wedding was attended by cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj, who played the role of young Kareena Kapoor in the film, married Pranav Bagga in Goa on November 30

Actress Amala Paul tied the knot with Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony on November 5 in Kochi

TV actor and Lock Upp contestant Ali Merchant married for the third time this year. He tied the knot with Andleeb Zaidi

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who gained recognition for her role in Raees, tied the knot with her close friend Salim Karim in a heartwarming wedding ceremony in October 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got married to businessman Aman Mehta in Italy last month. The couple later hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai

Actress Mukti Mohan tied the knot with Animal actor Kunal Thakur on December 10 in the presence of their close friends and family members

