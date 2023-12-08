Katrina Kaif To Deepika Padukone: Actresses Who Chose Red For Their Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 08, 2023
Red is a colour that represents everything auspicious, and the beauty of traditional red is unmatched for weddings. Many actresses in Bollywood nowadays select minimal lehengas for their bridal wear; however, some celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and others made sure to don traditional red attire for their weddings.
Priyanka Chopra chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga featuring a long veil for her wedding with Nick Jonas, which was embroidered with sequins and hand-made organza flowers.
Sonam Kapoor wore a bright red lehenga, designed by Anuradha Vakil, for her wedding with Anand Ahuja. The embroidery was created using the Kalabattu technique and had real gold and silver threads on it.
Deepika Padukone wore traditional crimson and gold lehenga from Sabyasachi for her Sindhi wedding with Ranveer Singh in Italy.
Katrina Kaif wore bridal red from Sabyasachi for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, which featured tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.
Dia Mirza wore a Benarasi saree from Raw Mango for her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi that featured intricate golden embroidery all over and golden borders.
Patralekhaa opted for a traditional red buti saree from Sabyasachi for wedding with Rajkummar Rao and paired with an embroidered veil.
Yami Gautam chose her mother's saree as her bridal attire for her wedding with Aditya Dhar, which was embroidered with gold work and added a matching dupatta to her head.
Bipasha Basu went for a red and gold Sabyasachi look for wedding with Karan Singh Grover.
Mouni Roy wore a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding with Suraj Nambiar that featured bold floral motifs and statement borders. She also wore a gold and red veil.
