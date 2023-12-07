Velvet Is Back! Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, 9 Celebs Who Rocked Glamorous Couture

By: Sachin T | December 07, 2023
It is safe to say that velvet is officially back, and the latest appearances by celebs wearing the glamorous couture at starry events as well as in more casual set-ups, are proof enough
Deepika Padukone was elegance personified as she wore a gorgeous violet one-shoulder velvet gown by Louis Vuitton at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles
Following his wife, Ranveer Singh too jumped on to the velvet bandwagon, albeit much more casually, in his Adidas black velvet hoodie
Alia Bhatt looked royal in a blue velvet kurta set adorned with zardozi threat and mirror work. Her ensemble came from the house of Sureena Chowdhri
Kiara Advani stole all the spotlight, quite literally, when she decided to pose in a stunning Manish Malhotra golden velvet lehenga as B-Town celebrated Diwali
Arjun Kapoor took the concept of 'red velvet' to the next level as he walked down the red carpet of The Archies premiere wearing a velvet blazer from the line of Gaurav Gupta
Vedang Raina, one of the members of The Archies cast, grabbed eyeballs in a sleek black velvet suit by Gaurav Gupta at the premiere of his film
Shilpa Shetty looked every bit regal in a maroon velvet custom-made lehenga by Manish Malhotra, adorned with golden embroidered flowers
Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn in an emerald velvet kurta set at the screening of Sam Bahadur from the house of designer Sureena Chowdhri
Nora Fatehi shone like pure gold in an embroidered Manish Malhotra velvet lehenga which accentuated the actress' curves and made her look like a million bucks!
