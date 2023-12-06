Ananya Panday Looks Like A Bombshell In Black Strapless Dress Worth ₹2.3 Lakh At The Archies Premiere

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 06, 2023
On December 5, Ananya Panday attended the premiere of The Archies in Mumbai to support her best friend Suhana Khan.
For the star-studded event, Ananya Panday looked like an absolute bombshell as she donned a black midi dress.
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Ananya Panday's black bodycon midi dress was from the fashion brand Toni Maticevski.
If you wish to include Ananya Panday's outfit in your collection, we have the price details for you. The Kendall Harness Dress from Toni Maticevski is worth ₹2,30,008 lakh according to the official page's website.
Ananya Panday's dress featured a strapless neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves.
For accessories, Ananya Panday added a pair of small silver hoops from the brand Studio Renn and added multiple rings.
Ananya Panday wore a pair of matching black classic stiletto heels.
Ananya Panday tied a high ponytail with a middle partition and kept her makeup subtle yet dewy.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled project.
