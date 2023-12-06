Khushi Kapoor Turns Heads In Mom Sridevi's Golden Gown At The Archies Screening

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 06, 2023
On December 5, the makers of The Archies hosted a special screening of the film the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
The Archies marks Khushi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.
Khushi Kapoor will be playing the role of Betty Cooper in The Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar.
For The Archies screening, Khushi Kapoor paid a sweet tribue to her late mother Sridevi by wearing her gown.
The gown by Khushi Kapoor was previously worn by the late Sridevi at the IIFA Awards in 2013.
Sharing the photos, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you."
Khushi Kapoor also wore Sridevi’s necklace from 2011 by the brand Atelier by Amreen.
The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.
Sridevi's gown worn by her younger daughter is from Kaufman Franco gown
Meanwhile, The Archies is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.
