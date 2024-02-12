Elvish Yadav SLAPS Man In Jaipur Restaurant, Video Goes Viral; Bigg Boss OTT Star Later Defends Action |

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav is once again facing the ire of netizens for slapping a man at a restaurant in Jaipur on Sunday (February 11). A video of the shocking incident has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which Elvish is seen getting into an ugly brawl with other guests at the restaurant.

It is not known what led to their heated argument. In the now-viral video, an angry Elvish is seen slapping a man. When the man lashed back at him, the YouTuber tried to argue with him again, however, his friends rushed him out of the restaurant.

Take a look at the video here:

Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish yadav and a Guy over that guy Passed some bad comments over him In Jaipur

pic.twitter.com/MTdgPdXBIG — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 11, 2024

Elvish Reacts To The Incident

Soon after the video went viral, Elvish defended himself and stated that this is how he is. He added that he slapped the man only after he abused him.

"Matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hu. Main chalta hu normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte," he said in a video.

He added, "There were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hu main."

Netizens Slam Elvish

Even after Elvish shared his side of the story and revealed why he slapped the unidentified man, netizens slammed him and said what he did was wrong.

A user commented, "People should stop idolising and justifying such chapris then only will they get a much needed reality check." Another wrote, "He's a misogynist goon. It's proved from his videos. So no surprises there."

Several reports claimed that Elvish slapped the man after he asked for a selfie. However, Elvish clarified in his video that the man abused him and his parents.

Similar Controversy Reported In Dec 2023

Elvish Yadav earlier in Dec 2023 landed in a similar controversy during his recent visit to Mata Vaishno Devi along with his friends in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Elvish Yadav's friend engaged in an argument with a reporter in Jammu. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Elvish Yadav left the spot or it can be said that he ran away as soon as the matter escalated. The journalist was identified as Pradeep Singh.

Here's the full context of what happened in the #ElvishYadav case, along with WhatsApp screenshot and call recording of journalist #PradeepSingh who confronted Elvish and his team over his misbehavior with the media.#ElvishArmy #RaghavSharma pic.twitter.com/ms72nSSYKp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 22, 2023

It can be seen in the video that Elvish Yadav is on his way somewhere and the reporters are seen surrounding the social media star. Elvish Yadav gets furious over a question by the reporter present at the spot and pushes his camera while the reporter was recording. After this, his friend Raghav Sharma stepped in and held the reporter's collar and misbehaved with the media person.

The media person also retaliated after Raghav Sharma held him by his collar. As the matter escalated, Elvish Yadav left the spot along with his team members and left Raghav Sharma alone in the middle of the scuffle.