Elvish Yadav Takes Munawar Faruqui's Wicket After 2 No Balls, 2 Wides & 3 Dots In ISPL Match; Video Viral

The winners of the reality show Bigg Boss, Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, locked horns on Wednesday evening during the opening match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), and it ended with the former picking the wicket of the latter after an extra-long over.

Elvish was a part of the Masters 11 team and he was seen sending Munawar of team Khiladi XI back to the pavilion. A video of the wicket has now gone viral on the internet. During the seventh over of the match, Munawar was on the batting end while Elvish was seen bowling. In the very first ball of the over, the comedian hit Elvish for a six.

However, for the next seven deliveries, Elvish did not let Munawar score a single run, as he bowled two no balls, two wide balls and three dot balls, before finally making the comedian fall prey to his bowling attack and securing his wicket.

Not only a great dancer, singer and actor, #ElvishYadav is also a great fast bowler❤️



What an amazing talent👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WvVilBYcsS — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) March 6, 2024

After seven failed attempts, when Munawar finally aimed for another maximum, the ball went straight in the hands of another player, thus, ending his stint on the pitch.

Elvish was seen running and celebrating the wicket, and Munawar too hugged him and was spotted laughing before walking out to the dugout.

The match was held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane and people had gathered in and around the stadium in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the stars.

During the same match, Munawar was seen taking the wicket of God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

For those unversed, Munawar recently won the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17. On the other hand, Elvish was the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, and with his victory, he had also become the first wildcard contestant in the history of the reality show to win the game.