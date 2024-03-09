Who Is Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern? Know About The YouTuber Assaulted By Elvish Yadav

X/ Canva

In a now-viral video, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was seen assaulting a You Tuber. After a social media clash between the two, the viral video came to surface where Elvish can be seen hitting and thrashing the young YouTuber. But who is this YouTuber who was brutally thrashed by Elvish?

All you need to know about Sagar Thakur

Sagar Thakur is an IIT student who studies at Kharagpur Campus. He is also a YouTuber who runs his channel where he uploads videos with a dash of sarcasm in it, as mentioned in his bio on YouTube. He also runs a gaming YouTube channel.

@Sagar Thakur YT

He has 1.2 million subscribers on one of his YouTube channels along with 9.24K subscribers on another channel 'Maxtern' where he uploads his gaming videos. On Instagram, Sagar Thakur has 934K followers.

@maxterm YT

Social media buzzed after Elvish was seen getting friendly with rapper and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match, despite being on opposite sides of the political opinions.

The duo shared the field along with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar.

Netizens Call Out Elvish Yadav

Elvish, known for his vocal support of Hindutva, faced backlash from his followers for being friendly with Munawar. The rapper has faced legal trouble for his past comments on Hindu Gods.

Elvish and Munawar's video did not go well with netizens as it led to a heated debate on social media.

What's your honest opinion on Elvish Yadav being friendly with Munawar Faruqui at the ISPL charity match? Do you see it as just good sportsmanship, or do you think Elvish should have been less friendly given his strong belief in Sanatan Dharma, especially considering Munawar's… pic.twitter.com/EmvhM5md2i — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 7, 2024

Sagar Thakur Bashes Elvish Yadav

Amid the ongoing debate, Sagar Thakur also joined in with his sarcasm and posted a video of Elvish calling him 'hypocrite'. Replying to one of Maxtern's posts, Elvish threatened him.

Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du https://t.co/wPGlM1waRs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2024

Assault And Death Threat Follows

Following the back and forth between the two, Sagar Thakur claimed he arranged to meet Elvish in Gurugram at 12:30 am on March 8. After meeting Elvish, the YouTuber alleged that Elvish and his associates assaulted him and issued death threats.

A subsequent video showed Elvish and his followers attacking Thakur in a shop.

FIR Registered Against Elvish Yadav

Now, in a recent update, FIR has been registered against Elvish and he has been charged under IPC Section 147, 149, 323 and 506.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Big Boss OTT 2 winner has been accused of assaulting. A few weeks back, he slapped a man at restaurant in Rajasthan's Jaipur.