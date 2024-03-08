ON CAM: Elvish Yadav Punches, Kicks YouTuber After Latter Targets His Videos Of Hugging Munawar Faruqui

Hours after a Youtuber, who goes by the name Maxtern, alleged that he was assaulted by Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram, a video of the incident has surfaced on the internet in which the latter can be seen thrashing the former, along with a bunch of men.

In the video, Elvish can be seen entering a room and heading straight towards Maxtern and before he could do anything, the former began punching and kicking him, and the other men too joined him.

Elvish and his gang can be seen throwing Maxtern on the floor and abusing him, while also continuously throwing punches and slaps at him.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens demanded strict action against Elvish who can be clearly seen in the video.

It all began after Maxtern targetted Elvish for his bond with Munawar Faruqui. Maxtern called him a "hypocrite" for claiming to be a staunch Hindu and a devotee of Lord Ram, but at the same time being friends with the comedian, who had come under the public scanner for his objectionable jokes on Lord Ram and Sita.

Earlier, in the day, Elvish had reacted to the hate that he has been receiving for the past couple of days for his bonhomie with Munawar, and stated that he does not need to prove his religious inclination to trolls.

He also stated that he was poking fun at Munawar and engaging in a fun banter during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) match in Mumbai, and lashed out at those hurling abuses at him and his family.

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Elvish is yet to comment on the now-viral video of him assautling Maxtern.

In an earlier video, Maxtern had also claimed that Elvish had threatened to kill him.