Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Sultan, Adnaan Shaikh Evicted From Show

In a shocking turn of events, Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh have been evicted Mid week from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

In a task given by Bigg Boss to the contestants of the show, the contestants were asked to sit on a see-saw and calculate 13 minutes while other contestants tried distracting them. Sana and Adnaan were no where close to counting the given period correctly and as a result of which, they were evicted from the show.

While Adnaan Shaikh had just entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant, Sana Sultan, who started her journey as a baharwali has finally been ousted from the show this week.

Sana was also seen getting into an ugly spat with Armaan Malik in the show today after the latter accused Armaan of body shaming her during the task. Post the eviction, while Adnaan met all the housemates before exiting, Sana Sultan was visibly disturbed by a few contestants and refused to meet them. One amongst these contestants were Shivani Kumari. Shivani kept trying to meet Sana before she left but she sternly refused to do so. The actress was later seen bursting into tears upon hugging Naezy and Sai right before her exit.