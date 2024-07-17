Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Tum Meri Personality Ki P Tak Nahi, Diva Ke D Tak Nahi Ho,’ Says Sana Makbul On Sana Sultan Stating She Is Jealous Of Her

While the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been witnessing a few commendable friendships in the show, a few rivalaries too has the audience of the show talking. One such rivalry, from the very beginning of the show is between Sana Makbul and Sana Sultan.

In the episode of the show last night, Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao were seen remarking that Sana Makbul is jealous of the former. Naezy was seen revealing it to Sana Makbul in a conversation with the actress today. This did not go down well with Sana and she was seen getting irked about the same.

Sana was seen stating that the latter can never come up to her level and she can never be like her. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame said, “Main jealous? Mere level tak toh wo kabhi aa bhi nahi sakti. Tum Meri personality ka p Tak nahi aur Na hi Tum mere diva ki D ho.” Agreeing to Sana, Naezy also said that he said the same to the actress when she spoke of the same.

In the said conversation, Naezy was seen telling Sana Sultan that she is the one who is jealous of Sana Makbul and it is not the other way round. Sana too was taken aback.

For the uninformed, both the Sana’s share a good bond with Naezy.