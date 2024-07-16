Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Isey Public Ne Maara Tha Road Pe Ladki Ke Chakkar Mein,’ Reveals Armaan Malik About Wild Card Contestant Adnaan Shaikh

With Adnaan Shaikh’s entry as the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 things have surely stirred up in the show. While a few new dynamics are being formed, a few older ones seem to be a little shaky.

In the episode of the show tonight, Armaan Malik was seen talking about Adnaan Shaikh to wife Kritika Malik. In this conversation he was seen revealing to Kritika that Adnaan had been beaten up by a crowd a few years ago. Armaan revealed, “Faisu ne ek interview mein kaha tha ke hum Sab mein se sabse jyda gusse wala ye hai. Khaak gusse wala hai, kuch logo ne ek bar isey gher kar bahut mara tha road pe.” When Kritika enquired about the reason behind the same, Armaan said, “Ladki ke chakkar mein maar khai thi isne.” Kritika was then taken aback.

Clearing his stance on the same episode on the first day of the show itself, Adnaan revealed to Naezy that only a few seconds of the clip was edited and circulated on the social media to defame him. In reality, he too had retaliated and hit back, however, that was never shown.

Adnaan, belongs to the team 007, and shares a close bond with Mr. Faisu in real life. His rivalry with Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria too is pretty famous.