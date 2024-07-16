'What Happened Was Wrong...': Adnaan Shaikh REACTS To Armaan Malik Slapping Vishal Pandey On Bigg Boss OTT 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Adnaan Shaikh | Instagram

Influencer Adnaan Shaikh just made the Bigg Boss OTT 3 more spicier with his entry as a wild card contestant. He is known for his engaging content on TikTok and Instagram.

The rising star in the digital space, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, spills the beans on his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, about Armaan Malik's fight with Vishal Pandey, his support from Faizal and the team 07and more. Excerpts:

What motivated you to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Is this the first time that you have been approached?

I know the people who love me across wanted to always see my real side and I want to make use of the wonderful platform I got to show my real personality and I'm really looking forward to it.

Do you think entering after almost a month would benefit you since you know everybody's game?

The dynamics that we assume from outside the house may not be exactly how they are inside the house so for me it's going to be a fresh journey. I'm not going in with any strategies or made-up assumptions but I'm going to be taking challenges head on and giving the show my absolute best.

Talking about the recent incident, who do you support Vishal or Armaan about Kritika's comment?

See we all know what happened was wrong and the truth is out in the open. There's no question. Violating the rules by causing physical harm to contestants is not cool at all.

How do you plan to handle conflicts and confrontations from the contestant?

I don't hold back from confronting anyone then they are in the wrong and when you know someone is in the wrong then it's all about understanding how to deal with the situation and show any given contestant the truth but if that doesn't go down well with them then, of course, there will be conflict and I'm someone who is known to be headstrong in all situations so there's nothing really that I fear.

Since you have seen all personalities now? Who do you think you would jell up with?

I'm going in with no preconceived notions about any contestant so I will be neutral and I think time will tell who I will bond with the most.

Have you watched previous seasons of Bigg Boss? If so, what strategies have you learned from them?

I think making strategies before going into the Bigg Boss house never works because the show itself demands the contestants to be as real as they can and I think strategising before going inside would take away from that.

Do you think being with Faizal and with other team 07 would benefit you? Will he be your support in the game?

I have my brothers with me throughout all milestones in my life and the Bigg Boss journey is an important one for me I am grateful to be a part of a team who will support each other through it all.

This is the first time Anil Kapoor is hosting the season and not Salman Khan. What are your thoughts about it?

I'm super excited and I know for a fact that he is bringing his own amazing twist to this season! I'm looking forward.

A message that you would like to give to them as you have entered the BB house?

I would request my people to support me, show me love and help me lift the trophy this season.