Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui MOCKS Adnaan Shaikh's Eviction 10 Days After Wildcard Entry

Recently, social media influencer and wildcard influencer Adnaan Shaikh was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 after a special task was assigned by Bigg Boss. Along with him, Sana Sultan was also evicted.

After Adnaan's eviction, Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui took a dig at his elimination. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Adnaan 07 days ke liye aaya that."

Check it out:

He also shared a video on his Instagram story and said, "Doston, Bigg Boss mei mera dost aaya hai, please support karo.."

While a voice from behind said that Adnaan had been evicted, "Baahar ho gaya voh." Munawar expressed shock and asked, "Bahaar hogaya?" and the video ends.

Munawar also mocked Lovekesh Kataria and said, "Kataria is my favourite from all. Contestants of khatron ke khiladi."

Adnaan, a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss, was evicted after only 10 days in the house.

A special talk was given to the contestants where they had to balance a see-saw for 13 minutes. Upon completion, they were required to ring a gong to notify Bigg Boss.

The contestants who do not meet the deadline or exceed it will be eliminated. When the results were announced, Bigg Boss informed everyone that Sana and Adnaan took over 16 minutes, which resulted in their eviction.

Apart from Adnaan and Sana, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasia have been evicted from Anil Kapoor's show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.