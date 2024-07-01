WATCH: Munawar Faruqui Kisses Wife Mehzabeen In FIRST Official Video After Secret Wedding

Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was seen showering his newlywed wife Mehzabeen Coatwala with all his love as they celebrated one month of their wedding. The couple is currently in Dubai and they shared their first official pictures and videos together as they clocked a month.

In the video, Munawar can be seen treating Mehzabeen at a posh restaurant as they celebrated their one-month anniversary. The two cut a cake together and the comedian fed his wife lovingly.

Not just that, but he can also be seen kissing her in the video and posing with her at picturesque spots. "One month. Allahumma Barik," Mehzabeen captioned the video.

Munawar too shared a series of photos from Dubai, and in one of them, he can be seen posing with Mehzabeen. "W in life," he wrote.

Munawar got married for the second time to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala on May 26, 2024, in a hush-hush ceremony. The wedding was attended only by their family members and closest friends. It was followed by an intimate reception bash in Mumbai.

Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he has a six-year-old son, who currently lives with him.

He was later in a steady relationship with Nazila for over two years, however, things took an ugly turn when actress and influencer Ayesha Khan accused him of dating two women at the same time. Post the accusations, both Ayesha and Nazila, who were reportedly dating him, broke up with him.

Despite the controversies, Munawar emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17, and a few months later, he tied the knot with Mehzabeen.