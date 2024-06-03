Munawar Faruqui's 'Proud' Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Shares FIRST Post For Him After Wedding (PHOTO)

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui tied the knot for the second time to make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala on May 26, 2024, in a private ceremony attended by their family members. Following the nikkah, a grand reception took place at the ITC Grand Central in Mumbai.

Even though official wedding photos from the couple are still to be shared, Mehzabeen recently showered praise on Munawar after he performed a stand-up show internationally in Dubai for the first time. Posting on her Instagram story, she expressed her admiration, writing, "Proud of you @munawar.faruqui," accompanied by a loved-up emoji and a heart emoji. Munawar later re-shared the photo with a blue heart emoji.

Check out the photo:

Read Also Newlyweds Munawar Faruqui & Mehzabeen Coatwala Cut Cake In FIRST Photo Post Wedding

Hina Khan played cupid between the two

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Mehzabeen is a makeup artist, who has worked with several celebrities, such as actors R. Madhavan and Varun Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma.

This is also Mehzabeen's second marriage. She has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage and often shares pictures with her daughter on Instagram.

Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he also has a six-year-old son named Mikael.

Last week, the newlyweds first appeared together in viral social media photos, where they were seen cutting a cake.