Who Is Munawar Faruqui's Second Wife Mehazabeen Coatwala? Here's What We Know

The news of Munawar Faruqui tying the knot for the second time has been going viral on the internet. According to a report in Times Now, the popular comedian has tied the knot for the second time. The report also suggests that Munawar's wedding reception was a close knit affair with only 100 guests attending the wedding, 50 from the bride's side and 50 from the groom's side. It is also reported that no mobile phones and photography was allowed at the reception. The reception was held at ITC Grand central.

But who is Munawar's second wife Mehazabeen Coatwala?

While not much has been known about the comedian's second wife, from what we know, Mehazabeen is a professional makeup artist based out of Mumbai. Her Instagram profile too appears to be private with a few followers.

Sometime back, Munawar had also shared a picture of him holding hands of a 'mystery girl,' which once again gave rise to a lot of speculations and rumors. However, he denied being in a relationship back then stating that he is very much single.

While Munawar has refrained from commenting on the news of his wedding as of now, earlier, during his stint in Bigg Boss 17, the comedian was accused of infidelity by his ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan in the show and Nazila Sitashi outside the Bigg Boss house.