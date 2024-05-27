Munawar Faruqui Gets Secretly Married For The Second Time, Inside Photo Goes Viral

Munawar Faruqui has been a social media sensation and a popular stand up comedian. However, his Bigg Boss 17 win only added up to his fame. While Munawar's journey in the show was full of ups and downs and some shocking revelations surrounding the stand up comedian's love life, a recent media report has been taking his fans by a frenzy.

According to a report in Times Now, Munawar Faruqui has tied the knot for the second time now and is happily married. The report suggests that Munawar tied the knot 10-12 days back and that his wedding ceremony was attended by only his close relatives and friends. This was initially guessed by a fan account of the popular comedian. However, a source close to him confirmed the same to Times Now. The source tells the portal that Munawar did get married and that his wedding, which was a close knit affair was held at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Munawar has not shared any pictures of the same since he wanted to keep his wedding under the wraps. The comedian is however now married to a girl named Mehazbeen Coatwala who happens to be a makeup artist. Munawar got married almost 10-12 days back, however, he has refrained from opening up on the same as of now.

It is also said that his wedding was attended by Hina Khan, who is a close friend of the comedian. Hina, who featured alongside Munawar in a song a while ago, had shared a selfie of her a few days back with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' song in the background.

For the unversed, a lot of controversies brewed during Munawar's stint in Bigg Boss 17, when his ex girlfriend, Ayesha Khan claimed that he cheated on her. While Munawar accepted the same, Nazila Sitashi, another ex girlfriend of the comedian also went ahead to call him a cheater.