Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised; BB17 Winner's Photo From Hospital Bed With IV Drips Goes Viral

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was admitted to the hospital on Friday (May 24). The news of his hospitalisation was shared by one of his friends on social media. It may be mentioned that Munawar was hospitalised a month ago and once again he is not keeping well.

Taking to his Instagram story, his friend shared a picture in which Munawar can be seen lying on the hospital bed. An IV drip is attached to his hand. Along with the photo, the friend wrote, "Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar. Faruqui get well soon." However, it is not known why the standup comedian was rushed to the hospital.

Soon after the news of Munawar's ill health surfaced, fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Social media platforms have been flooded with "Get well soon" messages for Munawar.

After getting discharged from the hospital last month, Munawar had posted a picture in which he was seen hooked to an IV drip. Along with it, he wrote, "Lag gaye nazar." Later, sharing his health update, he he had said, "Shukriya itne pyaare messages ke liye. Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho."

Munawar is currently enjoying all the love he's getting from his fans. His popularity soared after he lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. In the past, he made headlines for fearlessly addressing a spectrum of subjects, including politics and religion.

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp, emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, defeating finalists Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, on April 11, Munawar took to his Instagram handle to announce his acting debut. He shared the teaser of his upcoming film, titled, 'First Copy' and needless to say, it has raised the anticipation amongst his fans.