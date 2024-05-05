From Divya-Varun To Ayesha-Nazila-Munawar; Celebs Who Revealed DARK & DIRTY Secrets After Parting Ways

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 05, 2024
Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were loved during their course on Bigg Boss 17. However, the duo parted ways after the show. In a recent interview, Samarth opened up on his breakup with Isha & went ahead to make some startling revelations.
Maera Mishra who got engaged sometime back was once in a relationship with Adhyayan Suman. The actress, in an interview post her breakup had stated that Adhyayan had changed after the two of them moved in together and also revealed that they barely spoke. She then swore to never date anyone from the industry.
Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdeva parted ways after getting engaged to each other. Palak had accused Avinash of infidelity and had gone ahead to make some shocking revelations about the actor on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Avinash too had his side of the story.
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's breakup came as a shock to all their fans. Initially quite, later on Divya and Varun's sister were seen getting into a war of words on their twitter handles.
Sana Khan and Melvin Louis's infamous breakup went ahead to be the talk of the town for quite some time. The actress had levied severe allegations on Melvin and the latter had done the same. Their war of words went on for quite some time.
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai made their relationship official during their time together on Bigg Boss 13. However, after the duo split, Arhaan went ahead to make some startling revelations about the actress and also stated that Rashami was always aware of his marital status and of his child too.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who have finally parted ways went ahead to accuse each other of several things. The duo initially decided to end their marriage, then gave it a chance for the sake of their daughter and finally decided to call it off.
Faisal Khan and Muskaan Sharma, who participated in Nach Baliye together, parted ways after the show. The actress then went ahead to accuse Faisal of cheating on her with his co star Sneha Wagh. Faisal, in reply to this statement called dating Sneha the worst decision of his life.
Munawar Faruqui, Nazila Sitashi and Ayesha Khan's controversy flared up during the stand up comedian's stint on Bigg Boss 17. While Ayesha made some shocking revelations about Munawar on the show, Nazila, in a live session called Munawar a cheater.