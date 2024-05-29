Newlyweds Munawar Faruqui & Mehzabeen Coatwala Cut Cake In FIRST Photo Post Wedding

The news of Munawar Faruqui secretly tying the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist, broke the internet 2 days back. It was widely reported that the popular youtuber secretly tied the knot in Mumbai and only few family members and friends from both Munawar and Mehzabeen's side were invited.

While both Munawar and Mehzabeen have still refrained from commenting on the same, a fan page of the popular comedian has shared an inside picture of him with his wife Mehzabeen. In this picture, Munawar and Mehzabeen can be seen cutting a cake. While it is still not sure if this picture of the couple is before they got married or after they tied the knot, fans of the comedian finally have confirmation on his marital status.

Talking about the picture, Munawar can be seen in a white shirt and Khakhi pants, while his wife Mehzabeen looks extremely beautiful in a lilac outift.

For the unversed, reports state that the comedian met his now wife Mehzabeen a few months back and decided to take the plunge. Like Munawar, Mehzabeen too is a divorcee and a mother of a 10 year old. Munawar is also a father of a young boy.

The comedian sparked 'confirmation of his marriage' rumors today after he shared a picture wishing his son Mikael on his birthday. In this picture shared by the comedian, he can be seen adorning a ring on his finger, which also indicates towards it being his engagement ring.

However, both Munawar and Mehzabeen are yet to open up on the same.

Well, we extend our heartfelt wishes to the newly weds as they embark on the journey of marital bliss.