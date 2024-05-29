List Of Celebs Who Reacted To Rafah Airstrike: From Priyanka, Alia To Munawar, Ayesha

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 29, 2024
The recent air strike in Rafah is causing people worldwide to come in solidarity to support the innocent lives sacrificed. Alia Bhatt too took to her Instagram stories to condemn the act and followed the hashtag 'AllEyesOnRafah'
Kareena Kapoor Khan too condemned the air strike and stood in solidarity with Rafah.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas too expressed her concern for the people of Rafah by taking to her Instagram stories.
Varun Dhawan too joined in the 'All eyes on Rafah' template on his Instagram stories with his fellow colleagues from the industry.
In a couple of Instagram stories, The Khushi actress slammed the airstrike and expressed her pain for the people of Rafah.
Munawar Faruqui, currently in the news for his secret second wedding expressed his hurt through his Instagram stories and took a stand for the people of Rafah.
Munawar's ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan shared a video of her crying inconsolably as she spoke about the mishap. The actress also took a firm stand for the people of Rafah.
Shweta Tiwari to showed solidarity by joining the 'All eyes on Rafah' template on her Instagram stories.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla shared a heartbreaking video of the children of Rafah before they were killed in the airstrike. The actress also joined the 'All eyes on Rafah' template on her Instagram stories.
Hina Khan has been vocally taking a stand for the people of Palestine for quite some time now. The actress also took to her Instagram stories to take a stand for the people of Rafah and the atrocities they went through.