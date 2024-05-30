Hina Khan Played Cupid For Newlyweds Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala: Reports

While Munawar Faruqui is yet to confirm his second marriage, pictures of the popular standup comedian cutting a cake with his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala broke the internet yesterday. Well, recent media reports now suggest that the Bigg Boss 17 winner met his now wife Mehzabeen through Hina Khan 2 months ago.

According to a report in Times Now, Hina Khan sent Mehzabeen Coatwala to Munawar Faruqui 2 months ago for his makeup for an event. The two however got along well post the incident and this professional meeting grew into a lifetime of togetherness for the couple. It is also said that Hina was one of the few friends of the comedian who attended his wedding with Mehzabeen. Hina had shared a picture of her on her Instagram stories a few days ago with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' song as the background music.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala tied the knot on the 26th of May this year. Their wedding reception was held in ITC Grand central in Mumbai. Both Munawar and Mehzabeen are yet to confirm their marriage with their followers as of now. Mehzabeen, like Munawar is a divorcee and has a 10 year old daughter. Munawar too has a son Mikhael from his first wife. Munawar's wife Mehzabeen is a professional ceelbrity makeup artist and has worked with popular faces like R Madhavan, Dhanashree Verma, Varun Dhawan, Dale Steyn and more.