From Munawar Faruqui To Dipika Kakkar; These TV Celebrities Gave Marriage Second Chance

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 28, 2024
Munawar Faruqui recently tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. This is a second marriage not just for Munawar but for Mehzabeen too. The comedian has however refrained from commenting anything on the same as of now. Munawar had revealed of being married and divorced on his show Lockupp sometime back. He also is a father to a boy.
Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on television. However, before tying the knot with Shoaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson. The duo parted ways some time after and the actress later on fell in love with Shoaib on the sets of their show 'Sasural Simar Ka.' Dipika and Shoaib are now parents to little Ruhaan.
Kashmera Shah was married to Brad years before tying the knot with Krushna Abhishek. However, the duo got divorced in 2007 and Kashmera later fell in love with Krushna. Kashmera is 11 years older to Krushna. The duo have been blessed with twin baby boys who they welcomed via surrogacy.
Before getting married to Ram Kapoor, Gautami was married to photographer Madhur Shroff. However, the duo parted ways, post which, Gautami found love in Ram Kapoor and they went ahead to later tie the knot. The duo have been married for more than two decades now.
Somya Seth, who was earlier married to Arun Kapoor, parted ways with him after the actress accused him of physical violence. Somya and Arun had a baby boy together. The actress later found love in Shubham Chuhadia and went ahead to tie the knot.
Kamya Punjabi, who is now married to Shalabh Dang, was earlier married to Bunty Negi, a Delhi based buisnessman. The duo however parted ways. The actress married Shalabh later in 2020.
Sachin Shroff, who was married to Juhi Parmar earlier, found love again through an arranged marriage set up and later went ahead to tie the knot this year.
After her abusive marriage with Rahul Mahajan, Dimpy Ganguly found love again in Rohit Roy and got married to him in 2015.