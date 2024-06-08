Video: Munawar Faruqui Blushes As Paps Congratulate Him For Secret Wedding With Mehzabeen Coatwala

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was spotted in public for the first time after the news of his secret wedding with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala surfaced. On Friday (June 7), Munawar stepped out for his work and that is when paps congratulated him for his wedding. Several pictures and videos of Munawar have surfaced on social media platforms in which he is seen blushing.

In one of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Munawar is seen walking out of a building. Paps, who were stationed outside to get a glimpse of the standup comedian, congratulated him for his new life.

Reacting to the paps, Munawar blushed and thanked them for their wishes. Take a look at his video here:

Munawar tied the knot for the second time with Mehzabeen on May 26, 2024, in an intimate ceremony which was attended by their family members and close friends. It has been reported that following the nikkah, the couple also hosted a reception at the ITC Grand Central in Mumbai.

Even though official wedding photos from the couple are still to be shared, Mehzabeen recently showered praise on Munawar after he performed a stand-up show internationally in Dubai for the first time.

Sharing a picture of Munawar, she wrote, "Proud of you @munawar.faruqui," accompanied by a loved-up emoji and a heart emoji. Munawar later re-shared the photo with a blue heart emoji.

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Mehzabeen is a makeup artist, who has worked with several celebrities, such as R Madhavan, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and dancer Dhanashree Verma.

This is also Mehzabeen's second marriage. She has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he also has a six-year-old son named Mikael.