Sana Sultan Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Ranvir Shorey Should've Taken Stand For Me Against Armaan Malik' (Exclusive)

Sana Sultan, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal post her eviction from the show and revealed if her perception towards Sana Makbul has changed after the show.

Speaking of the same, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, ''Fortunately, it has changed and I think it has changed from her side as well. She is a bold girl and the fact that she very openly admits that she is here to win the trophy and not make friends is fair, atleast she is being honest, unlike some other people.''

The actress had earlier spoken to us about her eviction from the show and how, she was warned by Sana Makbul to be aware of Armaan Malik and his group.

Speaking of the same, Sana said, ''I 100 percent agree to what Sana said. They did this with her too and hence she felt that I too will fall prey to the same. She told me that I am too sweet to be on the show. I think I agree to whatever she said.''

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame also shed light on Armaan Malik body shaming her and Ranvir Shorey calling her hypersensitive. Sana told us, ''I would like to tell Ranvir that sir, you have no idea how many people are watching the show. And you are a big actor and also inspire so many people who follow you. If you would have taken a stand for me, you would have taken a stand for every girl who has been made to feel insecure, who is body shamed. For some reason, a girl is never perfect in our society. She is either too tall or too short, too fair or too dark, too fat or too thin, this is the problem of our society. Yahan par aap ke paas wakt tha mere liye stand lene ke liye par shayad aap woh time pe you did not want to say anything to Armaan and hence you called me hyper sensitive. No sir, I am not hyper sensitive. In my journey of a month in the Bigg Boss house, you would have never seen me so angry. But yesterday I was and that was because I thought of every girl who would connect with me on this 'body shaming' incident.''



For the unversed, Sana was evicted mid week with Adnaan Shaikh following their defeat in a mid week eviction task.