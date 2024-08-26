Jim Sarbh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 26, 2024
Bollywood star Jim Sarbh is a talented actor who is known for his acting skills. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT.
Photo By Viral Bhayani
Neerja is a biographical film in which Jim Sarbh plays the role of a terrorist, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The film is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Sanju is another film by the actor that was released in 2018. In the film, Jim Sarbh plays the role of a drug peddler, Zubin Mistry. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film which was released in 2022. The actor plays the role of a journalist, Hamid Faizi. The film is available on Netflix.
Rocket Boys is a series that was released in 2022. In the film, the actor plays the role of Dr Homi J Bhabha. It is available on Sony LIV.
Padmaavat is a historical film released in 2018. In the film, Jim Sarbh plays the role of slave-general Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Smoke is a crime-thriller series that was released in 2018. Jim Sarbh plays Roy in the series, which is available on Eros Now.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a legal drama which was released in 2023. In the film, the actor plays the role of a lawyer, Daniel Singh Ciupek. It is available on Netflix.
