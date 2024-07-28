 'Zyada Free Mat Ho': Naezy Gets Into UGLY Spat With Journalist Over Question On Sana Makbul On Bigg Boss OTT 3 (VIDEO)
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, a press conference will be held where the media will be asking questions to the contestants.

Updated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a few days away. Ahead of which, in the upcoming episode, a press conference will be held where the media will be asking questions to the contestants.

In a new promo shared by the makers, a journalist is seen asking Naezy about his love angle with contestant Sana Makbul. However, this did not go well for the rapper and he got into an ugly spat.

He was heard telling the journalist, "Jitna bolna chaiye utna hi bolte hai, samjh rahe ho. Kuch bhi kya bol raha hai. Zyada free mat ho samjha na. Tu kya bol raha hai merko?" (Speak only as much as is needed, do you understand? What are you saying? Don't be too free, do you understand? What are you saying?)

Check out the video:

In another video, a journalist asked Kritika Malik about falling in love with her friend's husband. Defending herself, Kritika said, "Mein maanti hu mujhe pyaar hua, har kisiko pyaar hota hai. (I agree, I fell in love but everybody falls in love).

While another journalist said, “Kritika, Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai."

(Kritika, even the worst person doesn't eye their close ones' happiness)”.

In Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy and Sana have become quite close friends in a short period. The duo has also formed a close bond with each other.

